Congressman John Sarbanes authored the For the People Act, the single most important piece of legislation in Congress. Democrats have made it their very first bill introduced in both the House and Senate for a good reason: it might just save American democracy. What it does and why it’s so critical, with Congressman Sarbanes, Paul, and Matt.
Congressman John Sarbanes on the Most Important Bill in Congress
Congressman John Sarbanes authored the For the People Act, the single most important piece of legislation in Congress. Democrats have made it their very first bill introduced in both the House and Senate for a good reason: it might just save American democracy. What it does and why it’s so critical, with Congressman Sarbanes, Paul, and Matt.