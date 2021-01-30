NH Today: Chris Sununu 1-29-21

Governor Sununu is confident that by Memorial Day we will see a return to normal. A protective shield of vaccination will be firmly in place around the most vulnerable part of the population, citizens over 65. COVID will still be a problem, but there will be a significant reduction in fatalities and hospitalizations.

In an interview with Chris Ryan and Justin McIsaac, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu discusses the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccinations in our state, estimates the future supply of vaccine, sets Memorial Day as a point when we can expect a return to normal, expects that the Summer of 2021 will be big in New Hampshire, lays out his plans for tax cuts in his 2021 budget, and keeps his options open about his political future.

Governor Sununu is pleased that so far 300,000 people have registered in the state’s website to receive vaccinations. The system for getting the shots scheduled is working well and is dependent on the federal government maintaining a steady supply of the vaccine.

The Governor has been given assurances of continued vaccine production by individuals in the Trump and Biden administrations. However, he and other governors want to hear directly from the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna directly about how much vaccine will be delivered to each state.

By Memorial Day, Governor Sununu is confident that a protective shield of vaccination will be firmly in place around the most vulnerable part of the population. COVID will still be a problem, but there will be a significant reduction in fatalities and hospitalizations.

The Governor expects that the Summer of 2021 will be a big one for the Granite State. Once the threat of COVID has been lifted, we will be seeing a return of tourists coming to enjoy what New Hampshire has to offer.

In order to stimulate the economy and to give relief to the middle-class taxpayers of New Hampshire, Governor Sununu is proposing a spectrum of tax cuts in his budget for 2021.

Chris Sununu is riding high in opinion polls, but he is keeping his options open about continuing as governor, a run for the senate, or a return to the private sector. Right now, he is enjoying the challenges of being governor and will postpone until this summer any thinking about his next move.