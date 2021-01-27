Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director, Bob Bixby, and former U.S. Senators Bob Kerrey (D-NE) and Jack Danforth (R-MO). They discuss bipartisanship, leadership, and rebuilding the economy in a fiscally responsible manner after the nation brings the COVID-19 pandemic to an end.
Facing The Future 1/26/21
