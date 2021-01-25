A one-two punch of investing insight this week. First, Chris Hill, host of Motley Fool Money, breaks down the big stock market runup, a make or beak 6 months for Hollywood, and what Coke& Pepsi marketing strategies tell us. Then, personal financial advisor Mike Morton gives a primer on investing strategy: how to think about a portfolio, and what to put in it.
What will the market do, and what should YOU do?
A one-two punch of investing insight this week. First, Chris Hill, host of Motley Fool Money, breaks down the big stock market runup, a make or beak 6 months for Hollywood, and what Coke& Pepsi marketing strategies tell us. Then, personal financial advisor Mike Morton gives a primer on investing strategy: how to think about a portfolio, and what to put in it.