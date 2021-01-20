Republican political analyst Alicia Preston, two-term Democratic Congressman Paul Hodes, and center-left political analyst Matt Robison break down Biden’s rescue plan, his flurry of executive orders, and how Republicans plan to move strategically away from Donald Trump (and whether they even can).
The Roundtable: Executive Orders, Rescue Plans, & the Post-Trump World
