Facing The Future 1/19/21

Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director, Bob Bixby, and Gene Dodaro, the Comptroller General of the United States and head of the Government Accountability Office. They discuss the roles of the Comptroller General, the history of the GAO, some of GAO’s reports and tools relative to fiscal policy, as well as the importance of finding common ground in policymaking as the new Congress begins and Biden Administration takes office.



Share this: Share

Reddit

