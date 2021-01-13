Facing The Future 1/12/21

Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director, Bob Bixby, Concord’s Policy Director, Tori Gorman, and Director of the Progressive Policy Institute’s Center for Funding America’s Future, Ben Ritz. They discuss how concerned the public and policymakers should be with federal budget deficits, a process known as reconciliation and how Congress might use it in the coming years, as well as PAYGO standards and COVID relief.



Share this: Share

Reddit

