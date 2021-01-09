Georgia and the new Democratic Senate Majority

Yesterday, we recorded two special episodes about Democrats’ Senate wins in Georgia. As we were preparing to release them, the news of the violent intrusion into the Capitol complex broke, and we just released an emergency episode focusing on that horrifying attack. But here are the two earlier, important discussions of the implications of the Democratic takeover of the US Senate with Democratic consultant and podcast host Cliff Schecter, followed by noted author and political analyst Joshua Holland.



Share this: Share

Reddit

