Insurrection in the Capitol

Yesterday, we recorded special episodes about the big news of Democrats’ Senate wins in Georgia. As we were preparing to release them as podcasts, the news of the violent intrusion into the Capitol complex broke. So today, we recorded this new, emergency episode focusing on that horrifying attack. We will release it back to back with the episodes about Democrats winning the Senate majority to give a full analysis of these historic, unprecedented 24 hours for America.



