PoliticusUSA Editor In Chief Sarah Jones walks through how media, Democrats, and Republicans will each adapt after Trump leaves office. Can any of them quit their Trump addiction, or will he be the center of American political gravity for everyone in the years ahead?
Sarah Jones: What will Everyone Do After Trump?
PoliticusUSA Editor In Chief Sarah Jones walks through how media, Democrats, and Republicans will each adapt after Trump leaves office. Can any of them quit their Trump addiction, or will he be the center of American political gravity for everyone in the years ahead?