Dartmouth Professor Brendan Nyhan is a leading expert on something that we all take for granted, but is getting trickier and trickier these days: facts. We dive into why such deep misconceptions of basic facts are growing, what they mean for our political system, and whether anything can be done to stop them.
Political Scientist Brendan Nyhan: Can Anyone Even Agree on Facts Anymore?
Dartmouth Professor Brendan Nyhan is a leading expert on something that we all take for granted, but is getting trickier and trickier these days: facts. We dive into why such deep misconceptions of basic facts are growing, what they mean for our political system, and whether anything can be done to stop them.