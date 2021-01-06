Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director, Bob Bixby, and former Congressman from Minnesota, Tim Penny. They discuss challenges facing the incoming Biden administration and the new Congress as we begin 2021, the importance of long-term fiscal responsibility, and U.S. House rules changes that affect PAYGO.
Facing the Future 1/5/21
Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director, Bob Bixby, and former Congressman from Minnesota, Tim Penny. They discuss challenges facing the incoming Biden administration and the new Congress as we begin 2021, the importance of long-term fiscal responsibility, and U.S. House rules changes that affect PAYGO.