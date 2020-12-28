2020 has been…a bummer. Paul and Matt end the year on a high note by handing out end of year awards…who was the Democrats’ MVP? The Republicans’? The best piece of public opinion research? The most interesting news item you missed? And who won the year?
End of 2020 Awards
2020 has been…a bummer. Paul and Matt end the year on a high note by handing out end of year awards…who was the Democrats’ MVP? The Republicans’? The best piece of public opinion research? The most interesting news item you missed? And who won the year?