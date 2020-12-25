Sarah Ovaska, Associate Editor of Cardinal and Pine, reports on voter access: how did it really go in razor-thin North Carolina which has been mired in voting and redistricting controversy. Then Courier congressional reporter Elle Meyers explains what went down with Betsy DeVos and her call for the Department of Education to “resist” the Biden administration, and details how Ivanka Trump interfered with the CDC.
Sarah Ovaska on voter access, Elle Meyers on Trump administration political interference
