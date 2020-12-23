Congressman Steve Cohen is in charge of the committee in congress that is supposed to stand up for the Constitution. He reacts to President Trump’s desperation moves in his final days, explains how to work with Republicans who are still backing Trump, and shares how he plans to keep our country from ending up in this lawless position again.
Congressman Steve Cohen on Trump vs. the Constitution
