Facing the Future 12/29/20

In a show featuring Facing the Future highlights from the latter half of 2020, Chase is joined in the first interview by Concord Coalition Executive Director, Bob Bixby, Concord’s Policy Director, Tori Gorman, and Jon Lieber, managing director at Eurasia Group. They discuss the process and implications of policy making in a divided government, a potential reality for a new Biden administration. In the following interview, Chase is joined by Bob, Republican U.S. Senator from Louisiana, Bill Cassidy, and Democratic U.S. Senator from New Hampshire, Maggie Hassan. They discuss the bipartisan proposal on COVID-19 relief the Senators helped negotiate and co-author, which also served as the baseline in negotiations for the relief package that was recently signed into law.



