The Press Pass with Chris Ryan 12-26-20

In a Zoom interview with media members, including WKXL’s Chris Ryan, Boston Celtics Coach Brad Stevens discusses the team’s 123-95 loss on Christmas Day to the Brooklyn Nets. With Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and a strong supporting cast, Coach Stevens believes that the Nets are the deepest team and possibly the best team in the NBA. He was happy with the effort which the Celtics put forward in the game which was close until the fourth quarter. Brad Stevens also speaks about Jason Tatum’s evolution as a playmaker, “He’s putting the ball on the money. He’s making the right read quickly. Like many of the great players, they can kill you in a variety of ways.”

Celtic players Marcus Smart, Jason Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Daniel Theis, and Payton Pritchard discuss the team’s performance as the season opens.

Marcus Smart is not surprised by the quick start by the Nets. He states that Brooklyn’s talent level requires the Celtics to execute at a higher level.

The Celtics are 1 and 1 in the young season. They defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 122-121 on a three-point buzzer beater by Jason Tatum on December 23rd. After playing against what are considered two of the best teams in the NBA, Tatum is pleased so far with the team’s performance.

Jaylen Brown had a big game against the Nets with 27 points and 8 rebounds. In the interview, Jaylen speaks about his role and responsibilities being increased this year.

Daniel Theis believes that the team needs some time to gel with several of its newcomers.

Rookie point guard, Payton Pritchard discusses how to find his role on the team.

Basketball fans are saddened by the passing of a great Celtic player and coach, KC Jones. His number 25 hangs from the rafters of the Garden. KC won an NCAA championship with the University of San Francisco, Olympic Gold for the USA, and eleven NBA championships—eight as a player, two as a head coach and one as an assistant for the Celtics. Brad Stevens weighs in on the legacy of KC Jones. Danny Ainge, the current president and general manager of the Boston Celtics, gives an emotional tribute, “KC was a great coach to play for. You wanted to do everything that you could to please KC. He had the gentleness and kindness; but, at the right time, he knew what to say. He was a great leader of men. I looked at him as a mentor and a friend and much more than a coach.”