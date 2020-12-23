Facing The Future 12/22/20

Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director, Bob Bixby, Concord’s Policy Director, Tori Gorman, and Richard Jackson, president and founder of the Global Aging Institute. They discuss the third issue brief in a series titled “The Shape of Things to Come” on whether health spans are keeping up with lifespans, as well as developments on COVID-19 relief legislation and Fiscal Year 2021 appropriations.



