The Press Pass: Boston Celtics Season Preview 12-18-20

In a Zoom interview with the media, including WKXL’s Chris Ryan, Celtic players Jaylen Brown, Jason Tatum, Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, and Jeff Teague and Coach Brad Stevens discuss their hopes for the upcoming 2020-21 season. The Celtics will open the new campaign on Wednesday night at 7:30 against the Milwaukee Bucks and can be heard here on WKXL.

Jason Tatum, who is now a veteran and more mature player, discusses his new role as a play maker and tries to get his team mates more involved. He analyzes whether he should be considered a “super star”.

Jaylen Brown assesses how this season will require adjustments to new players and COVID protocols.

Veteran point guard, Jeff Teague discusses joining the Celtics and how he is fitting in with Jason Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Marcus Smart evaluates how the addition of Jeff Teague and Tristan Thompson will help the team.

Coach Brad Stevens breaks down how he figures out line ups and roles. In some cases, he tells them what their roles are, and, in many cases, the players already know what they’re good at and how they can best help the team.

The Celtics have a number of big men who will be vying for playing time. Robert Williams III, the Time Lord, just looks forward to playing and competing. Daniel Theis expects that there will be enough work for all four Celtic big men. The 7’5” center, Tacko Fall is happy with his development here in Boston.

In the final segment of the interview session, Aaron Nesmith, the top draft pick of the Celtics discusses the learning process which has been accelerated by a short training camp and abbreviated exhibition season.