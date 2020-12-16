Chase is joined on the show by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA), U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Concord Coalition Executive Director, Bob Bixby, and Concord’s Policy Director, Tori Gorman. They discuss the bipartisan COVID-19 relief legislation that Cassidy and Hassan co-sponsored and helped negotiate, including what’s in the package, why the relief is important, the progress made by this bipartisan working group, and the future of this legislation.
Facing The Future 12/15/20
Chase is joined on the show by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA), U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Concord Coalition Executive Director, Bob Bixby, and Concord’s Policy Director, Tori Gorman. They discuss the bipartisan COVID-19 relief legislation that Cassidy and Hassan co-sponsored and helped negotiate, including what’s in the package, why the relief is important, the progress made by this bipartisan working group, and the future of this legislation.