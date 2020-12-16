Facing The Future 12/15/20

Chase is joined on the show by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA), U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Concord Coalition Executive Director, Bob Bixby, and Concord’s Policy Director, Tori Gorman. They discuss the bipartisan COVID-19 relief legislation that Cassidy and Hassan co-sponsored and helped negotiate, including what’s in the package, why the relief is important, the progress made by this bipartisan working group, and the future of this legislation.



