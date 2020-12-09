In a new “Off the Record” recurring feature, I talk with Chris Hill, the host of Motley Fool money, the #1business and investing podcast. Chris and I look at the longer term prospects for industries that are struggling right now – retail, restaurants, and movies theaters: who will make it, who will keep struggling, and what surprising innovations could keep them afloat.
Chris Hill of Motley Fool Money: The Business Outlook
