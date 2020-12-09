Facing The Future 12/9/20

Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director, Bob Bixby, Concord’s Policy Director, Tori Gorman, Concord’s National Field Director, Phil Smith, Dr. Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, and Kwanza Hall, Congressman for Georgia’s 5th District. They discuss economic trends, fiscal and monetary policy, what should be considered for the next COVID-19 relief package, as well as what it is like to serve in Congress and complete the term of legend and civil rights hero, the late Congressman John Lewis.



