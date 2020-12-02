Facing The Future 12/1/20

Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director, Bob Bixby, Director of the Progressive Policy Institute’s Center for Funding America’s Future, Ben Ritz, and Brian Riedl, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. They discuss Ritz’ article in Forbes, titled “How Deficits Could Cripple The Biden Agenda – And How He Can Overcome Them,” as well as Riedl’s article in the National Review, titled “Spending, Tax, and Deficit Myths Exposed.”



