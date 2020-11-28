Legendary radio personality and new WKXL host Ken Cail joins the show to talk about his career in broadcasting, the politics of the Biden transition and post-election legal fights, and Celtics basketball as the free agency period comes to a close.
Off The Record 11/27/20
