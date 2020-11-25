Facing the Future 11/24/20

Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director, Bob Bixby, Policy Director, Tori Gorman, and Phil Sletten, senior policy analyst at the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute. They discuss how the most vulnerable populations in New Hampshire have been impacted by the pandemic, why the first budget of a new presidential administration is important and the latest on the congressional appropriations process, COVID-19 relief and economic data.



