Facing The Future 11/17/20
Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby, Policy Director Tori Gorman, economist Diane Lim and journalist and podcast host Katherine Goldstein. They discuss multiple-job holders in the labor force and their impact on the economy, with a focus on women and mothers in the workforce and how they are being affected by the pandemic.