Facing The Future 11/10/20

Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director, Bob Bixby, Policy Director, Tori Gorman, Jon Lieber, managing director at the Eurasia Group, and attorney Brad Cook. They discuss the leadership and legacy of the late U.S. Senator for New Hampshire, Warren B. Rudman, on the fortieth anniversary of his first campaigning for the Senate, as well as the process and implications of policymaking in a potentially-divided federal government.



