NH Now: Maggie Hassan 11-10-20

Senator Hassan says, “There is no evidence that the Trump team has put forward to back up their baseless claims of some sort of voter fraud or irregularities. As many Democrats and Republicans have said, ’If you’ve got evidence, put it forward.’”

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, Senator Maggie Hassan discusses the election results, addresses allegations by President Trump of voter fraud by Democratic Party operatives, speculates on potential members of the Biden-Harris cabinet, and calls for bipartisan cooperation to defeat the pandemic and repair our damaged economy.

Senator Hassan is hopeful that a Biden-Harris administration will be able to unite the country, defeat the COVID pandemic, and revitalize the US economy. The Senator was elated that, on the one hundredth anniversary of women’s suffrage, Kamala Harris was elected as Vice President.

President Trump has made accusations that the Presidential Election was stolen due to vote tampering and fraud. Senator Hassan declares that these allegations are baseless and are detrimental to a peaceful and orderly transition of power.

Maggie Hassan believes that it is very important that the cabinet of a Biden-Harris Administration look like America—that there is political, gender, and racial diversity.

The Senator is hopeful that there can now be bipartisan cooperation on attacking the Coronavirus and fixing our economic problems. Senator Hassan believes that, during the lame duck session–the period before the new Congress takes office–a COVID stimulus package can be passed.