Host Chris Ryan talks about Joe Biden being on the cusp of being the President-elect. He is joined on this edition of the show by Congressman Chris Pappas, Former Congressman and State Senator Jeb Bradley, NH Speaker Steve Shurtleff, State Senator-elect Becky Whitley, New England College Vice President of Academic Affairs Wayne Lesperance, Boston.com Columnist Dave D’Onofrio and New Hampshire Business Review Editor Jeff Feingold.

