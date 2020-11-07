NH Now: Chris Pappas 11-6-20

Chris Pappas says about Trump’s claims of election fraud, “He can’t stand the fact that the voters have apparently chosen Joe Biden as the next president of the United States. I think he has clearly lost this election and that will become clearer over the next few hours and days. . . He’s at the end of his rope, and he’s desperate.”

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, the Representative from New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, Chris Pappas discusses his successful reelection campaign; lays out steps which should be taken by Congress, in regard to the COVID pandemic, during the rest of this term; weighs in on charges of election fraud by President Trump; looks for ways to bring the country together; and predicts what might happen in the next Congress.

Chris Pappas went through a difficult contest with his Republican challenger, Matt Mowers. The campaign involved many personal attacks, but it resulted in a 5-point victory for Congressman Pappas.

Cases of the Coronavirus seem to be rising in New Hampshire and nationally. Congressman Pappas is optimistic that members of the Trump Administration and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are interested in putting together another stimulus package during this “Lame Duck” session of Congress. Chris Pappas believes that the election results showed that the voters did not show a preference for one party. Therefore, he deduces that the American people must want the two parties to work together, find common ground, and make compromises.

Congressman Pappas describes how the integrity of the election process in New Hampshire is maintained. Chris Pappas asserts that the claims of widespread election fraud are baseless and without evidence. The Congressman is concerned that there will be a difficult transition of power when so many people who voted for President Trump feel that the election was “stolen”.

At the end of the day or the election, the Congressman believes that we need to find common ground despite our political differences and to remember that we are Americans first. He describes pleasant conversations which he had with Trump supporters during the campaign. After a dialogue occurred, they were able to find agreement on taxes and trade.

Congressman Pappas lays out several important issues which need to be attended to before the next Congress convenes in January. As the votes are still being counted, it appears that the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives has narrowed and the Senate will be either 50-50 or a slight Republican majority. The Congressman believes that this will give more leverage to the moderates of the two parties and that this might make it easier to reach compromises and pass needed legislation.