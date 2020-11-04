Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director, Bob Bixby, and Policy Director, Tori Gorman. They discuss the fiscal and economic challenges facing the president and Congress over the next four years as well as action-forcing events on fiscal policy.
Facing The Future 11/3/20
