NH Now: Maggie Hassan 11-3-20

Senator Hassan says, “The choice between Joe Biden and Donald Trump is really clear. Joe is the empathetic and experienced leader that we need to finally contain this public healthcare crisis and to bring people together.”

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, Senator Maggie Hassan, who is not running for reelection this year, discusses the 2020 Election, contrasts the personalities of President Trump and Vice President Joe Biden, lays out what needs to be done to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, and predicts what will happen after Election Day.

Senator Maggie Hassan encourages voters to prepare for long lines and to exercise their right to vote. She is optimistic that the increased voter registration indicates victories for her fellow Democrats up and down the ticket. The Senator portrays President Trump as self-centered and Joe Biden as a caring and unifying figure.

To get us through the COVID-19 pandemic, Senator Hassan calls for unity and working toward a common purpose. A national effort must be implemented to produce the supplies needed to prevent the virus, a national testing and contact tracing strategy needs to be put in place, people must be encouraged to wear masks whenever they leave their homes and to trust that scientists will develop a safe and effective vaccine. Then, we should address the need to expand access to broadband and healthcare and invest in our economic infrastructure.

Senator Hassan expects that there will be delays in counting the ballots and people should be patient. She plans to continue to work hard during the “Lame Duck” period in Congress to pass another COVID relief package.