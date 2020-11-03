NH Now: Annie Kuster 11-3-20

Congresswoman Kuster states that a successful, full scale vaccination program could be available by the spring and summer of 2021; and, by next fall, businesses and schools will be open and the disruption of our lives caused by the Coronavirus will be over.

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, Representative Annie Kuster from New Hampshire’s Second Congressional District discusses her campaign for a fifth term, lays out her goals if her bid for reelection is successful, gives an update on the development of a vaccine for the Coronavirus, evaluates the benefits of gaining seniority in Congress, weighs in on what New Hampshire will need in a Post-COVID economy, and compares the 2020 election to the 2016 election.

Congresswoman Kuster has served on the House Committee for Energy and Commerce and on that group’s subcommittee for Health. She is anxious to continue work on attacking the COVID-19 pandemic, especially on passing the HEROES Act or some legislation which will provide needed funds for small businesses and furloughed workers. She looks forward to overseeing a safe and equitable distribution of a vaccine for the Coronavirus.

According to the Congresswoman, there are nine companies which are producing vaccines which are currently in the third level of testing. Each company has 30,000 human test subjects. The FDA-Food and Drug Administration will determine and approve vaccines which are safe and effective by early 2021, then manufacture and distribution can begin. The vaccine will first be made available to frontline healthcare workers, next seniors and long-term care facilities will be vaccinated, and by the spring vaccinations will be available equitably to all citizens. The 300 million COVID vaccinations will hopefully be as available as flu shots are at clinics and even pharmacies and drug stores. Perhaps the vaccines can also be made available at colleges and large institutions. Some employers and other venues might require that employees become vaccinated. Planning will be key to implementing a vaccination program which will allow us to return to normal. Congresswoman Kuster is optimistic that a successful, full scale vaccination program could be available by the spring and summer of 2021; and, by next fall, businesses and schools will be open and the disruption of our lives caused by the Coronavirus will be over.

Seniority in Congress has several advantages for the legislator and the people of his or her district and state. Congresswoman Kuster declares that she does not intend to stay in office forever. However, being in office for eight years has given her experience in writing legislation and allowed her to be on a prestigious committee working on important issues like healthcare, veteran benefits, and renewable energy. Gaining prestige in the House of representatives, gives Annie Kuster the ability to bring back federal spending to her district and the Granite State as a whole.

Congresswoman Kuster predicts that a post-COVID economy will require increased availability of broadband internet service. She believes that a silver lining from the increased use of teleconferencing was that for some segments of the population it was easier for them to keep appointments remotely. As a result, the Congresswoman suggests that we assess and learn form this change in how healthcare can be provided.

In the final segment of the interview, the Congresswoman compares and contrasts the 2016 and 2020 Presidential Elections. She feels that the letter from FBI Director Comey ten days before Election Day was a critical factor in Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016, and that there is nothing like that in this election. Therefore, she is predicting a Biden-Harris victory.