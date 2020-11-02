NH Now: Corky Messner 11-2-20

Corky Messner asks, “Why haven’t people asked about the Shaheen Law Firm getting Federal PPE loans and then making a donation to Black Lives Matter?”

Bryant “Corky” Messner is the Republican Party Primary candidate for US Senate. He is facing Democrat incumbent Senator Jeanne Shaheen. Election Day is on November 3, 2020.

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, the Republican candidate for Senator, Corky Messner discusses his chances for catching Senator Shaheen who is leading in the opinion polls, answers allegations about his residency in New Hampshire, questions why there has been no looking into a conflict of interest involving the Shaheen Law Firm getting Federal PPE loans, predicts his future political plans.

Although he may be trailing in the polls, Corky Messner claims that he, like President Trump, is closing the gap and will overtake Jeanne Shaheen.

Corky Messner calls the allegations that his corporation owns his New Hampshire home, not him, are baseless lies. As part of estate planning, Corky Messner explains that he has placed all of his assets, including his homes in Colorado and New Hampshire, into a trust.

His opponent’s family, the Shaheen Law Firm, received questionable loans from the CARES Act and went on to donate to Black Lives Matter, but Messner wonders why this has been given little scrutiny by the press.

Whether he wins or loses, Corky Messner vows to be committed to building up the Republican Party in New Hampshire. He applauds Governor Sununu’s role in helping Republican candidates up and down the ticket. He believes that the future of the party is dependent upon developing a party infrastructure and nurturing a deeper bench of potential candidates.

In conclusion, Corky Messner warns voters to pay attention to Jeanne Shaheen’s record, not her TV ads.