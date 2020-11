Host Chris Ryan is joined on this edition of the show by Governor Chris Sununu, U.S. Senator Ed Markey, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh, Retired General Stanley McCrystal, NH House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, State Senate Democratic Nominee for District 15 Becky Whitley, New England College Vice President of Academic Affairs Wayne Lesperance, SNHU Political Science Professor Dean Spiliotes, and Boston.com Columnist Dave D’Onofrio.

Share this: Share

Reddit