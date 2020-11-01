NH Now: Ed Markey 10-30-20

If Joe Biden is elected, Senator Markey vows that he will push the next president to follow the Green Energy agenda, as outlined by Alexandria Ocasio Cortes.

Senator Ed Markey has served as the junior United States Senator from Massachusetts since 2013. A member of the Democratic Party, he was the U.S. Representative for Massachusetts’s 7th congressional district from 1976 to 2013.

In an interview on the campaign trail for Joe Biden, WKXL’s Chris Ryan discusses the 2020 election with Ed Markey. The Senator is optimistic about a big Democratic Party turnout, but he is wary that overconfidence may bring about disappointment like it did in the 2016 election of Donald Trump.

Senator Markey is one of the architects of the “Green New Deal”, and he wholeheartedly supports Joe Biden’s $2 trillion Green Energy Plan. If Joe Biden is elected, Senator Markey vows that he will push the next president to follow the Green Energy agenda.

A big problem which the next Congress must deal with is a Coronavirus relief bill. Senator Markey hopes that it will be a bipartisan bill; but, if there isn’t enough Republican support, the Democrats will put together a big, bold package to deal with the virus and the recession caused by the disease. The post-COVID economy will require many improvements to our infrastructure. The Senator expects that President Biden will spend $2 trillion to launch a massive universal broadband deployment plan, a comprehensive climate plan which will require new technologies to be discovered and implemented, and an expansion of healthcare to all. In general, there will be a focus on union job creation.

In the final segment of the interview, Senator Markey examines how the country can come together and be less fractured after the election.