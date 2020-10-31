NH Now: Stanley McCrystal 10-30-20

Gen. McChrystal explains why he has endorsed Joe Biden, “Who would I want in the fox hole next to me? It should be the person with the most character. In this election, character is so important.”

General Stanley McChrystal served as commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan (2009–10). After 9/11, during the Bush Administration, McChrystal supervised most missions which involved Special Forces, such as the Army’s Delta Force or the Navy Seals.

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, retired Army General Stanley McChrystal discusses why he has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. General McChrystal was relieved of command in June 2010 after he and members of his staff made derisive comments about top Obama administration officials and Vice President Biden to a reporter from Rolling Stone magazine. The following month McChrystal retired from the military.

General McChrystal acknowledges that his previous differences with the Obama/Biden Administration makes his endorsement of Joe Biden rather intriguing. The General respected that both President Obama and Joe Biden would listen to his arguments, consider what he said, and then make a judgement based on their best assessment.

When he was asked about how President Trump has served as our Commander in Chief, General McChrystal says that he agrees with some of his actions and policies and disagrees with some others.

However, the General is uncertain what thought processes were used by the President in those instances. Also, General McChrystal feels that President Trump has done harm to some of our alliances, such as NATO.

When he was asked about President Trump’s difficulties in keeping cabinet members and advisors, General McChrystal said, “I can not imagine who President Trump would coax into being in his administration for a second term. I can’t imagine him getting the people with the real experience and knowledge that we need. I think his performance in the first term, and the way he treats people that would be a real hard sell.”

In conclusion, the General is critical of President Trump’s derogatory comments about Senator McCain and some of the pardons which Trump has given to servicemen who had been found guilty of misconduct in combat.