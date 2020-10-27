NH Now: Dan Feltes 10-27-20

Dan Feltes says, “The reality of Chris Sununu is that he doesn’t work with anybody—surrounding governors, the Executive Council, the Legislature! Who does he work with? His family and corporate interests, and that’s it!”

Dan Feltes, the majority leader of the New Hampshire Senate, is the Democratic party’s choice to run against Governor Chris Sununu in the General Election on November 3.

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, Dan Feltes discusses the closing days of his gubernatorial campaign, predicts the effects on health care and Roe v. Wade with the Supreme Court confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, challenges Governor Chris Sununu to another debate, questions how the Governor distributed the $ 1.25 billion of relief money secured by Senators Hassan and Shaheen, and examines the case before the Supreme Court over the attempt by Massachusetts to collect income tax on individuals who are employed by companies in the Bay State but work remotely in New Hampshire.

The campaign for governor has been long and arduous. Dan Feltes describes how he will be fighting to win over New Hampshire’s many independent voters in the week before Election Day.

With the confirmation to the Supreme Court of another conservative justice, Senator Feltes predicts that the Affordable Care Act and abortion rights will either be repealed or will be decided in each state. Feltes is appealing to voters who want to safeguard healthcare for all and/or a woman’s right to choose to vote for him by listing the ways that Chris Sununu has opposed extending healthcare and has opposed abortion rights.

Senate Majority Leader Feltes challenges Governor Sununu to another debate either on television or on radio.

Through the efforts of Senators Shaheen and Hassan, New Hampshire received $1.25 billion as part of a Coronavirus stimulus in the CARES Act. Governor Sununu took unilateral control of the money ; and, instead of giving aid to the individuals and small businesses for which it was intended, Dan Feltes claims that Sununu distributed much of the stimulus money to corporations who contributed to his reelection campaign.

Dan Feltes, who is an attorney, weighs in on the case involving the State of Massachusetts imposing its 5% income tax on New Hampshire residents who work remotely from home for companies in Massachusetts. Governor Sununu directed the New Hampshire Attorney General, Gordon MacDonald, to file a lawsuit in the U.S. Supreme Court against Massachusetts, seeking to stop the state from collecting income tax from New Hampshire residents working from home. Dan Feltes also believes that New Hampshire residents are being unfairly taxed in this situation, but he feels that Governor Sununu could have avoided this problem by picking up the phone and calling the Governor of Massachusetts, Charlie Baker.