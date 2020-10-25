NH Now: Corky Messner 10-23-20

Corky Messner says, “Jeanne Shaheen voted 97% of the time with the Democrats. That’s even more than Bernie Sanders. She is loyal to the progressives in Washington, DC, and not looking out for Granite Staters.”

Bryant “Corky” Messner is the Republican Party Primary candidate for US Senate. He is facing Democrat incumbent Senator Jeanne Shaheen. Election Day is on November 3, 2020.

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, the Republican candidate for Senator, Corky Messner discusses why he would better serve the people of New Hampshire than Jeanne Shaheen who is seeking her third term as Senator; warns about the long term goals of the Democratic party to achieve total control of our government; assesses where we are in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic; projects what steps need to be taken to help a post COVID economy; balances the need for lower energy costs and the need to develop cleaner energy sources; and even judges the plusses, minuses, and lessons learned from this, his first foray into politics.

Corky Messner believes that Senator Shaheen’s voting record is indicative of a politician who is more interested in being loyal to the progressive wing of the Democratic Party than the record of someone who has as her goal to serve the people of New Hampshire. Jeanne Shaheen stayed loyal to her party’s strategy and failed to support a recent Senate vote to provide $500 billion in a COVID relief stimulus package which would have helped small businesses and unemployed individuals.

In a warning to Republican and independent voters, Corky Messner outlines the following plans by Democratic Party to get complete control of the federal government: pack the Supreme Court by increasing the number of justices; control the Senate by admitting Washington DC and Puerto Rico as states; and eliminate the Electoral College.

When it comes to evaluating how the country and New Hampshire have dealt with COVID-19, Corky Messner feels that we need to be objective and take the politics out of the equation. Finger pointing only confuses the situation. Messner also believes that the science is evolving as we try to battle a deadly virus. Some decisions which may seem like an overreaction now, seemed like a necessity at the time.

COVID-19 has greatly affected our culture and economy in a number of ways. Corky Messner wants to help small businesses to navigate through and grow through what are going to be very uncertain times. Messner is certain Joe Biden’s plan of increasing taxes and regulations will further damage the economy.

Corky Messner believes that market forces and common-sense approaches will be more effective in bringing about the use of green technology than extreme government regulations.

This is the first time that Corky Messner has run for political office. In the final segment of the interview, Messner acknowledges that it has been difficult at times, but he also says, “I have no regrets. . .This has been, for me, an uplifting and inspirational life experience.”