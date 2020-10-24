NH Now: Jeanne Shaheen 10-23-20

Senator Jeanne Shaheen states firmly that if Medicare for all or the Green New Deal passed the House, she would vote against both bills. Also, she is against packing the Supreme Court

Jeanne Shaheen is the Democrat incumbent who is running for a third as Senator. She is being challenged by Bryant “Corky” Messner, the Republican Party Primary candidate. Election Day is on November 3, 2020.

In an Interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, Senator Jeanne Shaheen discusses why she thinks that the people of New Hampshire should give her another six years in office; explains how the Legislative and Executive Branches have been unable to work out another stimulus package; assesses how New Hampshire is currently dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic; states how she would vote on Medicare for all, the Green New Deal, and packing the Supreme Court; and speculates on measures which should be taken in a post COVID economy.

Senator Shaheen gives a long list of ways that she has been able to get programs to help the people and the communities of the Granite State, such as advocating for the establishment of a Job Corps in New Hampshire, the job Corps is a program administered by the United States Department of Labor that offers free-of-charge education and vocational training to young men and women ages 16 to 24; arranging for funding to redo Main Street in Concord; protecting jobs at the Portsmouth Shipyard; and helping small businesses. Jeanne Shaheen also feels that there is work left undone. She feels that the Affordable Care Act needs to be protected, work needs to be done to rebuild our infrastructure, and problems with student loans need to be addressed.

The HEROES Act (which stands for Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions) was passed by the House of Representatives last spring. It was intended to be a $3 trillion second stimulus package to offset the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic. The bill has languished in the Senate all this time. Senator Shaheen believes that counter offers by Senate Majority Mitch McConnell do not adequately support hospitals. She mentioned several New Hampshire hospitals which are on the brink of bankruptcy. The Senator objects to how more money is being given to schools which are open for direct instruction. The McConnell Plan does not give money to city and town governments.

Senator Shaheen believes that any problems related to the Coronavirus can be blamed on a lack of planning by the Trump Administration.

Independent voters are concerned that if the Democratic party gets control of the legislative and executive branches of government, they will push for Medicare for all, the Green New Deal, and packing the Supreme Court. Senator Shaheen maintains that this is just a Republican scare tactic. The Senator does not support the Green New Deal, but she is in favor exploring cleaner energy alternatives and addressing climate change. On Medicare for all, Senator Shaheen wants to expand coverage and lower costs without upsetting our entire healthcare system, especially in the middle of a pandemic. The Senator is also opposed to packing the Supreme Court.

In the final segment of the interview, Senator Shaheen hopes that in a post COVID economy there will be improvements made to our infrastructure, especially in improving access to the internet. She also believes that lowering interest on student loans would be a big boost to the economy. Senator Shaheen also believes that we will need to help small businesses and to stimulate innovation.