Off The Record 10/23/20
Paul and Matt examine what social media platforms are doing to combat foreign disinformation with Kaili Lambe, senior advocacy leader for Mozilla, and then take a closer look at why Trump voters stick with him even when they don’t like him. Plus new polls, Rudy Giuliani in trouble, and why is Barack Obama finally losing his cool?