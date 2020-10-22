NH Now: Chris Coons 10-22-20

Senator Coons says that Joe Biden is open to the possibility of packing the Supreme Court if Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed and does not recuse herself from a case involving the election.

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, the junior Senator from Delaware, Chris Coons discusses tonight’s Presidential Debate and the election; speculates on the potential transition problems for a Biden administration; lists some ways that a Biden administration will more effectively deal with COVID-19; and reveals what President Biden would do about Medicare for All; the Green New Deal; and packing the Supreme Court.

Senator Coons predicts that in tonight’s final debate President Trump will try to distract and deflect attention form his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and its disastrous effects on our economy. Coons expects that Trump will frequently interrupt and will attack Vice President Biden’s family. Senator Coons expects that Joe Biden will pivot from Trump’s personal attacks to discuss how a Biden presidency will deal with helping American families who have been adversely affected by the recession caused by the pandemic.

Coons expects that the results of the 2020 election will be hotly contested and litigated like the 1876 election between Rutherford B. Hayes and Samuel Tilden (185-184 Electoral Votes). Chris Coons is confident that Vice President Biden will use the full power of the Federal government to battle the pandemic, such as, utilizing Defense Production Act to manufacture PPE and other needed supplies; spending the $9 billion already allocated from the CARES Act for tracing and testing; and a Federally directed and coordinated approach rather than having each state governor being left on their own to work this out. Joe Biden has a vision for a “Public Health Job Corps” which would hire 100,000 Americans to do testing, contact tracing, and to give vaccinations.

The final segment of the interview deals with how three controversial issues will be handled if the Democratic Party wins control of the House of Representatives, the Senate, and the White House—Medicare for all, the Green New Deal, and packing the Supreme Court. Senator Coons believes that President Biden and his party will support a strengthening of the Affordable Care Act but not Medicare for All; addressing climate change but not the Green New Deal; and he and Joe Biden are open to the possibility of packing the Supreme Court if Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed and does not recuse herself from a case involving the Presidential Election.