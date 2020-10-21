Facing The Future 10/20/20

Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director, Bob Bixby, Concord’s Policy Director, Tori Gorman, and Dr. Doug Holtz-Eakin, president of the American Action Forum and former Congressional Budget Office director. They discuss how legal immigration reform fits into the long-term economic growth conversation, as well as how the pandemic has impacted the economy and the nation’s fiscal health.



