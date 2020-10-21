NH Now: Dan Feltes 10-20-20

Dan Feltes charges, “The failure to move forward on energy in New Hampshire is not a Democratic or Republican problem. It’s a Chris Sununu problem. Chris Sununu denies the climate science. Chris Sununu’s brother is an unregistered fossil fuel industry lobbyist.”

Dan Feltes, the majority leader of the New Hampshire Senate, is the Democratic party’s choice to run against Governor Chris Sununu in the General Election on November 3.

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, Dan Feltes discusses last night’s debate between himself and Governor Chris Sununu, criticizes Governor Sununu’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health issues, and balancing

State Senator Feltes reiterates points which he brought out in last night’s gubernatorial debate, such as: the need during a pandemic to preserve the Affordable Care Act-Obamacare, which is opposed by President Trump and Governor Sununu; Feltes has done battle with the healthcare industry while Chris Sununu has been receiving over $100,00 in checks from health insurance companies; Feltes is from a working class background while Governor Sununu comes from an established political family; Dan Feltes is prochoice and Governor Sununu is antiabortion and a Trump supporter; and Senator Feltes attacked Governor Sununu’s handling of the COVID-9 pandemic in general and the spread of the disease in long term care facilities in particular.

Dan Feltes believes that Governor Sununu, in dealing with the pandemic, he too frequently been reactive rather than been proactive. As we face with a potential second wave of COVID-19, it is important to anticipate the problems which may arise.

As Senate Majority Leader, Dan Feltes has some interesting insights about how New Hampshire can meet potential problems in mental health while also dealing with budgetary issues during the pandemic. He is critical of how Governor Sununu has addressed these problems.

The final segment of the interview deals with energy and climate change. Dan Feltes believes that it is possible to move toward using more green energy sources and not increasing costs for rate payers.

