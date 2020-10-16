NH Now: Bill Nelson 10-16-20

Senator Nelson on why Biden is gaining in Florida, “People are looking at competency. They yearn for normalcy–to stop having the huge ups and downs, crises a minute, and the tantrums. Folks want solid, normal, competent government.”

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, former Astronaut and US Senator from Florida, Bill Nelson discusses how the presidential election is going, especially in the Sunshine State. Senator Nelson agrees with recent polls which show that former Vice President Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in Florida. Nelson attributes Biden’s favorability to support from Florida’s very important senior citizen vote. He believes that seniors are very upset with the Trump administration’s handling of the COVID pandemic. Senator Nelson also points to the contrast in personalities between Biden and

Trump in the first debate as a turning point in the campaign. Bill Nelson believes that many older voters were turned off by Trump’s aggressive style.

Senator Nelson believes that people want a return to normalcy because they are tired the constant drama which has come with the Trump presidency.

“People are looking at competency. They yearn for normalcy–to stop having the huge ups and downs, crises a minute, and the tantrums. Folks want solid, normal, competent government.”

When asked about how Joe Biden will govern, Senator Nelson believes that President Biden will be able to work with Republicans and both moderate and progressive Democrats. Bill Nelson’s opinion is based on Biden’s ability to reach across the aisle and achieve bipartisan support as a senator and as Vice President. Senator Nelson believes that if elected, Joe Biden’s main priorities should be to heal the nation, work on the COVID pandemic and economic problems. Then Joe Biden can address other important issues, like climate change.