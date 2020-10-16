Democratic candidate for New Hampshire governor Dan Feltes tells listeners what it was like to be a legal aid lawyer helping veterans get their benefits, the lessons he learned for politics from being the long snapper on his high school football team, and his plan to bring affordable healthcare and better education to New Hampshire.
Off The Record 10/16/20
Democratic candidate for New Hampshire governor Dan Feltes tells listeners what it was like to be a legal aid lawyer helping veterans get their benefits, the lessons he learned for politics from being the long snapper on his high school football team, and his plan to bring affordable healthcare and better education to New Hampshire.