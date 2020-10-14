NH Now: Corky Messner 10-14-20

Corky Messner claims that Jeanne Shaheen, as a result of being a Senator for twelve years, has become detached from New Hampshire and only comes around at election time.

Bryant “Corky” Messner is the Republican Party Primary candidate for US Senate. He is facing Democrat incumbent Senator Jeanne Shaheen. Election Day is on November 3, 2020.

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, the Republican candidate for Senator, Corky Messner discusses his campaign; the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett; and setbacks in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine

Corky Messner believes that many of the Democrat Senators are using the hearing as a platform to defend the Obamacare-the Affordable Care Act. He points out that most of the Democrat Senators, including Jeanne Shaheen, have co-sponsored Senator Bernie Sanders’s call for Medicare for All, or socialized medicine, which would abolish the Affordable Care Act and private health insurance for many Granite Staters.

When he was asked how he will combat attacks on his candidacy, Corky Messner describes how his campaign is using a variety of means to reach targeted voter contacts. His goal to define Senator Shaheen as s “progressive” not a moderate who votes 93% of the time with the liberal wing of her party.

Senator Shaheen has built a reputation for being able to bring back federal money back to New Hampshire. Messner claims that Jeanne Shaheen, as a result of being a Senator for twelve years, has become detached from New Hampshire and only comes around at election time.