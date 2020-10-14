NH Now: Dan Feltes 10-14-20

Candidate Dan Feltes Says, “Chris Sununu Is Running for a Rare Third Term As Governor, But He Hasn’t Laid Out Any Plans or Policies about How to Make Peoples’ Lives Better.”

Dan Feltes, the majority leader of the New Hampshire Senate, is the Democratic party’s choice to run against Governor Chris Sununu in the General Election on November 3.

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, Dan Feltes discusses the US Supreme Court appointment and Senate confirmation hearing of Amy Coney Barrett, weighs in on whether we should continue to celebrate Columbus Day, states that he would veto an income tax or sales tax, and tells how he will come from behind to defeat Governor Sununu.

Dan Feltes is concerned that if Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court that she will vote to overturn the Affordable Care Act. Senator Feltes went on to point out that Governor Sununu has frequently stated his opposition to Obamacare (the Affordable Care Act). In addition, Feltes is worried about the effects of thousands of Granite Staters losing their healthcare in the middle of a pandemic.

Senator Feltes feels that we should eliminate Columbus Day as a holiday. In its place, he feels that Election Day should be a holiday because the most important role in democracy is that of citizen.

Dan Feltes denied allegations that he favored a state income tax or sales tax. He insists that he would veto any income tax or sales tax. Senator Feltes intends to balance New Hampshire’s budget by closing any corporate loopholes. Feltes maintains that current budget gaps can be filled by using stimulus money from the CARES Act-Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. However, Chris Sununu has yet to allocate these funds to the areas where they are needed.

Most polls show that Senator Feltes is trailing Governor Sununu. Dan Feltes explains how he will hammer away at Governor Sununu’s record and the need for change.