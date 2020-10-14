Facing The Future 10/13/20

Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director, Bob Bixby, Concord’s Policy Director, Tori Gorman, and Sr. Policy Director for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, Marc Goldwein. They discuss Goldwein’s paper on pro-growth Social Security reform and how it might need to be adapted in the post-COVID era, how presidential candidates are approaching fiscal policy right now and the status of pandemic-relief legislation negotiations.



Share this: Share

Reddit

