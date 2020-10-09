NH Now: Chris Pappas 10-8-20

Chris Pappas Says, “Matt Mowers Makes His Entire Campaign about Attacking Me Because He Doesn’t Have a Record to Run on…Most People Know That He Just Showed Up Here to Run for Office When This Wasn’t His Home before January.”

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, the Representative from New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, Chris Pappas discusses the Vice Presidential debate between VP Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris and his own debate with Matt Mowers, his Republican challenger in the November election, and efforts to provide some stimulus spending before the November election.

Congressman Pappas believes that in debate Senator Harris successfully blamed the Trump administration for mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, he believes that Kamala Harris demonstrated that she is capable of fulfilling the job of president if need be.

The next Presidential Debate will probably have a virtual format and steps will be taken to limit interruptions by the participants. Last night’s debate between Congressman Pappas and his challenger, Matt Mowers was done using a Zoom format in separate studios at New Hampshire Public Radio. In essence, it was a “Virtual Debate.” Congressman Pappas gives his assessment of how it went.

The Congressman also discusses his reelection campaign and lays out the differences between himself and his opponent. Chris Pappas contrasts his roots in New Hampshire to the recent arrival of Matt Mowers to New Hampshire.

The $2.5 trillion HEROES-Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act was passed by the House of Representatives in May, but it has been stalled in the Senate for months. Recently, there have been on again, off again negotiations between Speaker Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin. Congressman Pappas discusses some standalone legislation to benefit furloughed workers in the airline industry and legislation to provide extended paycheck protection to other workers who have been laid off as a result of the pandemic.